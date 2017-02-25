APHC denounces continued house arrest of Syed Ali Gilani

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) has strongly denounced the continued house arrest of its Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani in occupied Kashmir.



According to KMS, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Syed Ali Gilani had been confined to his residence in Hyderpora area of Srinagar for the past several years.

He said that the octogenarian leader had not been allowed to offer Juma prayers during all these years.

The spokesman termed the approach of puppet administration towards the APHC Chairman as brutal and callous.

He said that the authorities could neither produce any court order nor they could justify this illegal detention.