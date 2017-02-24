Two D. C police officers shot; suspect killed

WASHINGTON: Two police officers of the District of Columbia were shot at and injured by an unknown suspect here on Thursday night in Northeast D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that the officers were attacked at around 10:40 pm on Thursday night on the Morse street, some two miles away from the Capitol.

“The suspect, whose identity could not be ascertained, managed to flee after the attack. The police officers received bullet injuries and were shifted to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where doctors said the condition of the injured was out of danger, ” Chief Peter Newsham told a news conference.

Update in shooting 1400 block of Morse Street NE https://t.co/QwnQ0PQrnx — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 24, 2017



He said that one of the injured officer received bullet wounds in his leg while the other in his torso.

Newsham added that the police had found gun of the attacker from the crime scene.