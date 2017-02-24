Two alleged Daesh militants killed in Karachi: Police

KARACHI: Police claimed to have killed two high profile terrorists in a shootout during a raid in Manghopir on Thursday night.



Police conducted the raid on a tip-off. A list of important personalities was also recovered from their possession to whom, they have to assassinate.

Police sources said that the terrorists were planning suicide attacks on Anti-Terrorism Court. A police officer was also injured in the encounter.

SSP West Nasir Aftab said that the deceased terrorists were allegedly involved in a number of criminal activities including the assassination of DSP Faiz Ali Shigri.