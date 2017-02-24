Turkish ‘coup suspects’ seek asylum in Greece: police

THESSALONIKI, Greece: Two Turkish soldiers wanted for their alleged role in the July coup plot have sought asylum in Greece saying their lives were in danger back home, a police source said.



The two men made the request in the small border town of Orestiada near Turkey on Monday, the source said.

The source did not reveal their names but said the soldiers had been arrested.

On January 26, a Greek court rejected Turkey’s request to extradite eight other Turkish soldiers who fled on July 16 a few hours after the failed coup.

It said the mens’ lives would be in danger back home. This has angered Ankara which has put out a fresh extradition request for the men.

The move has put a severe strain on diplomatic ties between the two neighbours who have been working closely on Europe’s migrant crisis.