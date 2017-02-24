Proud of soldiers defending country’s frontiers: Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that we all are proud to be soldiers of Pakistan and defending it irrespective of terrain or weather difficulties.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief stated this while talking to troops at Goma and Gilgit during his visit Siachin on Thursday. He laid wreath at Yadgar -e-Shuhada of Gyari.

He said we owe our independence to sacrifices of our Shuhada. Nothing is nobler than laying one’s life in defence of the motherland.

Gen. Bajwa said that despite facing internal security challenges, we are fully prepared for effective response to perpetual threat from the East. Later, COAS interacted with notables of Gilgit Baltistan. COAS assured them that Army is extending full support to all initiatives aimed at ensuring the rights of GB as part of the federation.

Earlier, on arrival at Skardu, COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza. Agencies