Prime Minister returns after three-day Turkish visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday returned here after concluding his three-day official visit to Turkey.

During his visit, the prime minister participated in the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) besides meeting with the Turkish leadership and discussed wide ranging issues.

Turkish Minister for Youth Ahmad Akif Cagatay Kilic saw off the Prime Minister at the Esenboga Airport.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey, Sohail Mahmood was also present.

The prime minister was accompanied by Begum Kalsoom Nawaz, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir and his Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi.