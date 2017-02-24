Political parties on same page for peace, stability in country: Fazal

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema Islam Chief Maulana Fazal Rehman Friday said that the political parties were on same page for establishing peace and stability in country.



Talking to media persons here, he said that the need of Military courts had increased due to current situation.

He said that he was surprised over the stance of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) regarding military courts.

He said that government had already accepted his stance in this regard replying to a question, he said that there was no good expectations from PTI.