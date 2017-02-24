Pilot, chief instructor martyred as training aircraft crashes

FAISALABAD: The chief instructor and trainee pilot were martyred when a small training aircraft crashed at Faisalabad International Airport, on Friday.

According to airport manager Anwar Zia, the aircraft crashed soon after it took off from the airport at about 12:30 pm.

The plane, owned by a private flying company, crashed due to a technical fault, he said.

As a result, Chief Instructor Ahmed Hassan, resident of Islamabad, and trainee pilot Moaaz bin Asad, resident of Chakwal, were killed on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to mortuary of Allied Hospital, Anwar Zia added.