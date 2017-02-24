Hong Kong stocks end morning with losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares ended Friday’s morning session in the red, tracking a broad sell-off across globalmarkets as the recent rally peters out while investors await a key speech by Donald Trump next week.



The Hang Seng Index eased 0.35 percent, or 83.63 points, to 24,031.23.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.28 percent, or 9.26 points, to 3,242.12 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, was 0.22 percent higher, or 4.45 points, at 1,996.43.