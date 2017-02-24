Ferrari F1: Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel unveil new car

Covers from the new Ferrari Formula One named SF70-H have been removed on Friday for the 2017 season.

On the occasion, Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel had formally took the covers off from the new Ferrari.

Ferrari have unveiled the new car with the hope to end the recent dominance of Mercedes of Formula 1.

SF70-H was launched online prior to the filming day of the team at Fiorano test track. Both Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel will drive the car at the test track for the first time. Popular as Ice Man, Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel had already won five drivers’ titles between them. However, both could not won last season as they secured 4th and 6th position respectively.

Ferrari had last won the drivers’ tittle back in 2007. In the last season, it secured third position in the constructors’ championship.