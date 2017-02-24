Eight killed, 30 injured in bomb attack in Lahore’s Defence

LAHORE: At least eight people were killed and about 30 injured after a blast ripped through an under-construction building in Lahore’s Defence Z block area on Thursday where labourers were at work, officials said.

“Eight people were killed as a result of the explosion in Lahore’s Defence area today,” said Punjab Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique, adding that forensic teams took the samples to ascertain facts.

“It was a bomb attack,” Nayab Haider, a spokesperson for the Punjab police said. Rescue services spokesperson Deeba Shehnaz provided the casualty toll.

An entire floor of the building collapsed because of the blast. Four cars and 12 motorcycles were also damaged, while the windows of nearby buildings were shattered. Witnesses said one vehicle was completely destroyed while windowpanes of nearby shops and offices were broken.

The explosion took place in the particularly affluent Defence Housing Authority suburb of the city, replete with upscale boutiques and cafes as well as an academy for the international hair salon Toni & Guy.

Residents and nearby shoppers panicked as the explosion was heard, and eyewitnesses described people evacuating buildings and running from the scene of the incident.

Broken crockery and furniture was strewn on the road in the area and the road appeared to be carpeted by shattered glass.

“There was no reason to target the building. I have been informed that plaza was not inaugurated yet.” Law Minister Punjab Rana Sanaullah. There were speculations of another blast in Lahore’s Gulberg area but later police denied it saying no blast took place in the area and remaining provincial capital was buzzing with normal activities. However educational institutions and business centres were closed after the blast.

“Lahore General Hospital has received four bodies, while three patients of the 23 admitted in the hospital, are in critical condition”, said Rafique. Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an investigation of the blast and summoned a report from Inspector General Police. President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly condemned the blast.

Mayor Lahore said brave people of Lahore cannot be scared by terrorists who were now targeting soft targets. Agencies