CTD foils terror bid in Peshawar, apprehends suicide bomber

PESHAWAR: A suspected terrorist was intercepted and arrested when he was trying to take explosive material from Khyber Agency to Yakatoot area of Peshawar.



As per details, the CTD conducted a raid in Ring Road area and arrested a suspected terrorist, who was identified as Nimat alias Fidai.

The arrested terrorist is said to be member of a banned terrorist outfit.

The force also recovered explosive materials from the possession of the terrorist.

It is to be mentioned here that security forces and law enforcement agencies have launched countrywide crackdown on terrorists and their facilitators after the recent spate of terrorism in the country.