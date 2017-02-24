Barcelona launch major academy in China

BEIJING: Brazil legend Ronaldinho has launched a Barcelona academy for about 1,000 students in China on Friday as the world’s most populous nation pursues its grand ambitions in the world’s most popular sport.

The football great and club president Josep Maria Bartomeu met children and toured the site at the Mission Hills golf complex on Hainan island, which will have seven pitches when it opens later this year.

The academy will also serve as a training centre for China’s national team and top clubs.

It is one of tens of thousands of facilities expected in the coming years as China strives to become a football superpower.

“We know Barcelona FC works very well with kids, with high-level professionals that are coming to work here,” Ronaldinho said. “I believe they will help a lot and Chinese football is going to learn a lot.”

The new facility will be the biggest of Barcelona’s 20-plus academies around the world, and the first directly managed by club staff.