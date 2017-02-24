Apple’s gift to Steve Jobs on his 62nd birthday

Steven Paul better known as “Steve Jobs”, who co-founded Apple, would have turned 62 if he were alive today (Feb 24).

Steve (Feb 24, 1955 to Oct 5, 2011) was an US businessman, inventor, entrepreneur and industrial designer.

To mark his 62nd birthday and devotion for Apple, a tech giant based in Cupertino is set to name after a theatre constructed at the Apple Park after Steve Jobs. The Apple HQ dubbed as Apple Park will be opened in April this year. The park houses the 1000-seat theatre, which has a 20-foot-tall glass cylinder at the entrance.

Today, Steve Jobs would have turned 62 on his birthday today. Happy Birthday to the visionary.#Apple #SteveJobs #AppleHub pic.twitter.com/6zr3k4H4vJ — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) February 24, 2017

The auditorium to be named as Steve Job Theatre is located at top of a hill, which is one of the highest places within the Apple Park.

The Apple Park was envisioned by Steve Job as an hub for collaboration and creativity. It is spread over 175 acres of land.