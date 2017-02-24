Amber Alert issued for Connecticut girl after mother stabbed

Police have issued an Amber Alert for a six-year-old missing Connecticut girl, who is believed to be with her father after being taken from the scene of stabbing early Friday, The York Police Department say.

The Amber Alert was issued by the NYPD at 4:00 am for Aylin Hernandez from Bridgeport. Police say her father Oscar Hernandez is seen in Bronx in a gray-colored Hyundai Elantra bearing unknown NY license plate.

According to WTIC in Hartford, the little girl is in danger as her father may take her to the Bronx.

#AmberAlert UPDATE: Aylin Sofia Hernandez, 6, from Bridgeport CT. Hyundai Sonata CT plate AG91925. 911 if seen. https://t.co/RvN9Fkx1Pk pic.twitter.com/M1BkWegGCH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 24, 2017

Four-feet-tall Aylin Hernandez has been described as white/Hispanic with brown eyes and jet black hairs weighing 55 pounds. However, the NYPD is unclear of description of her clothing.

Anyone having information may call at 911 or contact Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-7671.

AMBER Alerts are broadcast through radio, television, road signs and all available technology referred to as the AMBER Alert Secondary Distribution Program. These broadcasts let law enforcement use the eyes and ears of the public to help quickly locate an abducted child. The U.S. Department of Justice coordinates the AMBER Alert program on a national basis.

The AMBER Alert Program was named in honor of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman who was abducted while riding her bicycle in Arlington, Texas, and was later found murdered. The program is used in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.