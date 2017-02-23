Young Doctors temporarily calls off strike after DHA blast

LAHORE: The Young Doctors Association (YDA) on Wednesday temporarily called off their strike but only to treat victims of DHA blast at the emergency department. The blast had claimed ten lives.

Earlier, patients at the hospital could not get any medical assistance from the doctors. The outpatient departments OPDs, operation theaters and other wards remained closed.

A large number of patients returned to their homes after failing to get any treatment.

Sources said that one patient had died after being denied medical treatment during the protest.