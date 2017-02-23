Young doctors’ strike across Punjab enters day 3

LAHORE: Young Doctors Association (YDA) on Thursday has continued strike on third day in different cities of Punjab over trying to arrest vice-president of the association, Dr Atif.



The patients are facing immense difficulties due to the strike as no one is attending them. People said that they have asked the doctors to check the patients but they refused.

Earlier on Monday, the emergency ward of the hospital was shut down after a clash between YDA and anti-corruption officials.

According to YDA spokesman, the anti-corruption officials tortured vice-president of the association, Dr Atif, at the emergency ward and tried to take Dr Atif with them.