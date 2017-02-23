Turkey’s enemies are foes of Pakistan: PM Nawaz

ANKARA: Pakistan and Turkey have reaffirmed their joint commitment to continue to transform their special relationship into a strong strategic partnership.

The understanding came during 5th meeting of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council of the two countries in Ankara today. It was co-chaired by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim.

Later, speaking at their joint press take out, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the two sides agreed to forge cooperation in diverse fields including political, economic, defence, investment, energy, development, security, communication, education, culture and tourism.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding solidarity with Turkey. He particularly reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the heinous coup attempt in Turkey in July last year and lauded Turkish people for their defence of democracy.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Turkey’s enemies are Pakistan’s enemies.

Nawaz Sharif said he was certain that Turkey and its leadership would defeat all threats to their security and moves to undermine the economic or designs to change perception.

He said terrorism is a common enemy. Recently, in Pakistan, terrorist targeted Shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, which is a symbol of progressive thought, peace and love.

He expressed the confidence that agreements and Memoranda of Understanding signed today would reinforce the process of taking the relationship to new heights.

Nawaz Sharif hoped that the Turkish private sector would take benefit of vast opportunities in Pakistan especially its impressive outlook and focus on regional connectivity, infrastructure development, industry and transport sectors.

He said as Pakistan and Turkey celebrate 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year, they would further intensify and enrich their people to people exchanges. He was confident that enduring bilateral ties based on common bonds of faith, history and culture and inspired by shared commitment to democracy, peace and development would continue to grow from strength to strength.

The Prime Minister pointed out that Pakistan and Turkey are two pivotal states located in strategic regions facing multiple threats and challenges.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said he apprised his Turkish counterpart of the security environment in the region and Pakistan’s endeavours for peace, stability and economic development. He said he also conveyed Pakistan’s deep gratitude to Turkey for its consistent support on Kashmir dispute.

Pakistan side reaffirmed its abiding support for Turkish position on Cyprus.

The Prime Minister said he also thanked Turkey’s principled position on the issues of strategic stability in South Asia.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan remains committed to pursuing cooperative ties with India and Afghanistan as part of its vision of peaceful neighbourhood.

He said Pakistan and Turkey have shared concern over attempts to link Islam and terrorism and resolved to intensified their joint endeavours to combat growing Islamophobia.

Pakistan and Turkey have signed ten agreements and MoUs for cooperation in different fields.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildrim witnessed the signing ceremony held in Ankara today.

The agreements and MoUs were signed in the fields of hydro carbons, environment, forestry, information, exchange of financial intelligence relating to money laundering, exchange of armed forces personnel.

The Prime Ministers of the two countries signed joint declaration of the fifth meeting of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Six Joint Working Groups (JWGs) operating under the Council met prior to the main session. The reports on their deliberations and outcomes presented in the meeting.

These JWGs relate to: Trade and Investment; Energy; Finance and Banking; Transport and Communications; Culture and Tourism; and Education.

Based on the reports of the Working Groups, the decisions taken by the co-chairs will be reflected in the Joint Declaration.

The HLSCC, established during the visit of the then Prime Minister Erdogan to Pakistan in October 2009, is the highest level institutional mechanism between Pakistan and Turkey.

The purpose of establishing HLSCC was to fully explore and build upon shared interests, maximize cooperation on mutual priorities, and reinforce the already profound and unique relationship between the two countries in a structured manner.

Pakistan delegation comprises Minister for Commerce Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resource Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi.

