Turkey-backed forces take full control of al-Bab city from Daesh

ANKARA: In a big achievement, Turkish troops alongwith Free Syrian Army (FSA) have captured entire al-Bab from the Daesh on Thursday.
Al-Bab city is situated some 40 kilometres northeast of Aleppo, which is 30 kilometres south o Turkish border.
In a statement on Thursday morning, the Turkish military said that the Free Syrian Army had taken full control of major parts of al-Bab town. It added that two more districts were also taken back from Daesh.
#syriancivilwar: Turkish army confirms; Al Bab town is fully controlled by FSA groups. | https://t.co/qcH7wR1xze pic.twitter.com/aWldL91MdS
A commander of opposition group told media that al-Bab has completely been liberated from Daesh. Sultan Mourad added that our soldiers were now removing mines from the area.