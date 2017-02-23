Turkey-backed forces take full control of al-Bab city from Daesh

ANKARA: In a big achievement, Turkish troops alongwith Free Syrian Army (FSA) have captured entire al-Bab from the Daesh on Thursday.

Al-Bab city is situated some 40 kilometres northeast of Aleppo, which is 30 kilometres south o Turkish border.

In a statement on Thursday morning, the Turkish military said that the Free Syrian Army had taken full control of major parts of al-Bab town. It added that two more districts were also taken back from Daesh.

A commander of opposition group told media that al-Bab has completely been liberated from Daesh. Sultan Mourad added that our soldiers were now removing mines from the area.