TOKYO: Tokyo stocks fell Thursday morning as a stronger yen weighed on exporters, while Toshiba dived on renewed worries about one of Japan’s best-known firms as it tries to shore up its balance sheet.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.35 percent, or 67.80 points, to 19,312.07 by the lunch break, while the Topix index of all first-section issues was down 0.35 percent, or 5.46 points, to sit at 1,551.63.