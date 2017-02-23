Snow leopard caught in Misgar valley

GILGIT: The locals in the remote Misgar Valley of Tehsil Gojal, district Hunza in Gilgit-Baltistan caught a snow leopard last night when it was about to attack livestock.

The snow leopard had been tormenting villagers for long, attacking and killing their sheep and goats for almost a month.

The locals made some preparations and captured snow leopard in the mountain last night at around 7 pm, according to information shared by the Misgar Wildlife Conservation and Development Organization.

The locals are highly aware of the extinction threat faced by the snow leopard, and assured not to harm this precious animal, said the Conservation Organization in a statement.

The community has informed Wildlife Department of Gilgit-Baltistan, Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF) about the detention of the mountain beast, which now sits inside a cage.