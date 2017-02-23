SC resumes hearing of Panama Papers case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan resumed hearing of Panama leaks case on Thursday.



A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is hearing the case.

Continuing his arguments before the Supreme Court’s (SC) on Wednesday, Attorney General (AG) Ashtar Ausaf Ali pleaded that the Hudaibiya Paper Mills reference against the Sharif family not be linked with the Panama Papers case as it differs in nature and substance.

When the bench had asked the AG on Tuesday if the court should intervene in the Hudaibiya case, Ali had argued that it would set the ‘wrong’ precedent if the SC issues an order in the case.