Rick Pitino restrained after verbal exchange with UNC fan

Rick Pitino, the head coach of Lousiville on Wednesday night restrained from going after North Carolina after he had a heated verbal exchange with a fan during half-time.

Later, Roy Williams, the North Carolina coach had apologized to Rick Pitino.

According to a video, the Lousiville head coach turned around from the Smith Center and began shouting at a fan present in the stands. He was held back by team members and staff.

Fan thrown out of #UNC vs Louisville game after words exchanged with #RickPitino Details and reaction now at 5am #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/mdTGZQPJhJ — BarbaraGibbsABC11 (@BGibbsABC11) February 23, 2017

A spokesman for North Carolina said that after the incident the fan involved in the heated verbal exchange was expelled from the arena.

According to The Guardian, Williams said, “We’re North Carolina — we don’t have to be like everybody else.”

“You can raise Cain, you can boo, but you don’t have to say stuff that we as coaches have to put up with. I hope that never happens again at North Carolina. I apologize to Rick. I don’t know what was said. Cheer like crazy for us. I know some of the junk that I have to listen to on the road is not what I enjoy.”