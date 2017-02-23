PTI submits Maryam Nawaz’s signed documents, Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said the party’s counsel Naeem Bukhari has submitted Maryam Nawaz’s signed documents in the Supreme Court.

Briefing to media during the interval of Panama Case hearing, PTI spokesperson said Bukhari has submitted written 30 points in the court saying that Prime Minister’s daughter issued shares to L.Z. Company.

Those documents which had Maryam Nawaz’s sign were also submitted to the court, Fawad told reports outside the court.

These were those documents on which PM’s counsel told the court that it had fake signature of Maryam Nawaz, he added.

He told reports, Maryam’s signature were there on one of Minarwa Company’s documents. Naeem Bukhari also submitted those registries in which PM’s daughter desired to grant some shares to Minarwa Company.