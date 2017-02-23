Parliamentary parties agree on draft for extension of military courts tenure

ISLAMABAD: Political parties in the parliament have agreed to extend the tenure of the military courts to deal with the extra ordinary situation the country was passing through in the wake of terrorist blasts in different areas.

This was decided on Thursday during a joint meeting of leader of parliamentary parties held under the chairmanship of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for about four hours. The PPP had differences over the text of the draft law and did not attend the meeting.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman have been tasked to contact the head of PPP Parliamentarian and former President Asif Ali Zardari to seek his consent on the document for extension in the tenure of military courts.

The meeting was attended by PML-N, PTI, JI, JUI-F, ANP, PkMAP, Balochistan National Party, National Party, MQM and others.

Left parties are demanding the removal of words about religion and sects from the text of the documents. In this connection, PTI has also joined the left camp.

It was also agreed that to eliminate the menace of terrorism and extremism, a parliamentary committee would be formed to monitor the implementation of National Action Plan.

MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar said they supported the military courts in the interest of the country in the past but in two years, there was no progress and now they have sought a written guarantee from the Prime Minister in return for support of the amendment. He demanded removal of shortcomings in the NAP

ANP’s Ilyas Bilour said the PPP will have to attend the meeting for a consensus on the documents.