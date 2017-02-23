Supreme Court reserves verdict in Panamagate case

ISLAMABAD: A five-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan reserved its verdict after completion of the high profile Panamagate Case hearing.



A five-member bench led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that it will review all angles of the case in detail and then announce a verdict.

During the proceedings today, the bench maintained that documents produced by both parties cannot to be traced to verifiable sources.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that documents submitted by both parties will be viewed in the same light.

Justice Ejaz Afzal said that Supreme Court is not a trial court that it verifies documents. “How can we accept documents without verification?” he said.

During the hearing, chief of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rasheed argued that Sharif family had tried to escape the Panama Leaks case but the court has dismissed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Fasih Bukhari’s statement.

Justice Asif Khosa said that the court has just announced its decision.

The Panamagate Scandal

The leaked papers, comprising 11.5 million documents from Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca, exposes how some of the world’s most powerful people have secreted their money offshore, and also implicated Sharif’s sons Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz.

Three of Sharif’s four children are named in the Panama Papers – daughter Maryam, who has been tipped to be his political successor and sons Hasan and Hussain – with the records showing they owned London real estate through offshore companies administered by Mossack Fonseca.

The Panama Papers have whipped up a storm of controversy over offshore wealth, ensnaring political leaders, sports figures and underworld members across the globe in the scandal.