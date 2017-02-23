Pakistan-Turkey strategic cooperation council to meet today

ANKARA: The 5th Session of Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council will be held in Ankara today (Thursday).



Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim will co-chair the meeting.

The two sides will discuss cooperation in diverse sectors. A number of Agreements and Memorandum of Understanding are also expected to be signed on the occasion.

Nawaz Sharif would also hold wide-ranging consultations with Turkish leadership on bilateral, regional and international issues.

During the visit, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would be meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Prime Minister will also visit the Turkish Parliament to reaffirm Pakistan’s unequivocal support and solidarity with the Government and people of Turkey against the failed coup attempt in July last year.

The Prime Minister would pay homage to all those who laid down their lives in defence of the Turkish democracy.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif arrived at the Esenbõga Airport in Ankara last night. He was warmly received at the Airport by the Turkish Federal Minister for Sports and Youth Mr. Akif Cagatay Kiliç.

Two young Turkish children presented bouquets to the Prime Minister and Begum Kalsoom Nawaz on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hosted dinner in honour of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his entourage at Presidential Palace in Ankara.