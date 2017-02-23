PAF destroy terrorist hideouts, kill several in Rajgal valley of Khyber Agency

RAWALPINDI: Several militants were killed and their hideouts destroyed by PAF aircraft in Rajgal area of Khyber Agency on Tuesday night.

A press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday said “PAF engaged terrorists’ concentration late last night in Rajgal area, Khyber Agency bordering Afghanistan. Many terrorists were killed and their hideout destroyed”.

According to reports, the air raids were carried out on intelligence that some terrorists have been concentrating in Khyber Agency after crossing over from Afghanistan.

It is worth mentioning that Khyber and Mohmand Agencies are just across the border with Afghanistan and terrorists who had escaped to Afghanistan during operation Zarb e Azb are trying to re-enter the agencies. Over the past few days, a number of terrorists have been killed by the army and security forces in these agencies. Agencies