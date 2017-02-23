Norwegian Air to fly out of Bradley International

Norwegian Air International is to offer three flights every week from Bradley International Airport to Edinburgh, Scotland. The trans-Atlantic flight will be launched from June this year.

Low-cost Norwegian Air International’s move will ramp up pressure on the US and European rivals.

In this connection, the announcement was made on Thursday. $65 will be an introductory price for a one-way fare, a Norwegian Air International spokesman said.

So you can actually now book a flight from NY to Dublin for $65.

What a time to be alive. #norwegianair pic.twitter.com/whXVKv1TIt — Adam (@AdamRoylance) February 23, 2017

The addition of flights comes after Aer Lingus launched last year flights from Bradley to Dublin and other European cities.