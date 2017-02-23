Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn to step down, stay as chairman: company

TOKYO: Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn will step down as chief executive at the Japanese automaker but will stay on as chairman, the company said Thursday.



Ghosn will be replaced by Hiroto Saikawa, who is the current co-chief executive, on April 1.

“Having recently taken on new responsibilities at Mitsubishi Motors, and taking into consideration the upcoming Nissan general shareholders meeting, I have decided that the time is right for Hiroto Saikawa to succeed me as Nissan’s CEO,” Ghosn said in a statement.