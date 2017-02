PORTO, Portugal: Substitutes Marko Pjanic and Dani Alves scored as Juventus beat 10-man Porto 2-0 in their Champions League last 16 first leg tie on Wednesday.



Porto were down to 10-men after two rapid first half bookings picked up by Alex Telles.

Juventus capitalised on his red card with second half goals from Pjanic and Alves to put the Italians in command of the tie.