Iraqi forces retake Mosul airport from ISIS: state TV

MOSUL: Iraqi forces backed by the US troops have retaken the Mosul airport from the Islamic State here on Wednesday.

According to reports quoting state TV, the move comes in an attempt to enter ISIS-held western part of Mosul. Sources sad that around 750,000 civilians are stranded in densely-populated Mosul.

“The Rapid Response Forces and federal police are fully in control of the airport of Mosul,” Russia’s RT TV quoting Iraqi television said.