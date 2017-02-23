Instagram introduces carousel album to post multiple photos and videos at once

Instagram has announced to introduce a new photo sharing format that would let the users to publish multiple photos and videos in a single post on the social network. Posts were previously limited to single photos or videos.

According to the reports, the new Instagram format supports up to 10 photos and videos in a single post. Posts with multiple photos and videos will be presented in line with the primary Instagram feed as a single post that can be swiped carousel-style to reveal additional photos.

A new icon would be featured to select multiple photos and videos.

Moreover, it’s easy to control exactly how your post will look. You can tap and hold to change the order, apply a filter to everything at once or edit one by one. These posts have a single caption and are square-only for now. A little icon will now be added, which means there’s more to see.