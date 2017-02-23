Imran demands full implementation of NAP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan has demanded full implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) and stressed that no militant organisation be allowed to operate in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here Thursday, Imran Khan said the policies of the 1980s must be changed when militias were given a free hand. He said in the given situation, when terrorists are carrying out blasts, full implementation of NAP is necessary.

He said Pakistan suffered because the operation against militancy was not launched in Punjab where as it should have been done simultaneously across the country.

Imran Khan said weaknesses have been seen in FATA after operation Zarb e Azab which was successful and emphasised that the process of merger of Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa should have started immediately so that there was a viable set up to address the problems in the tribal areas. He said the merger will benefit both the people of FATA and Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa. He pointed out that there is no system for payment of compensation to the displaced people of FATA and their rehabilitation.

The PTI chief while taking credit for the autonomy given to police in Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa said Police Act on the line of KPK would be introduced in Punjab and Sindh assemblies.

Regarding Panamacase, he said since eight months of the case, it is now a defining moment and for the first time a chief executive of the country was made accountable in the supreme court. He said Pakistan is now changing and whatever the decision of the apex court , a person in power in future would think ten times before including in corruption. He said the moral responsibility of the ruler should be above the common citizen.

Imran Khan criticised the excessive borrowing by the government and said the country is in debt trap now.

He said cases have been filed against him in the supreme court and ECP and if he could not prove his innocence he would have no right to be leader of a political party.