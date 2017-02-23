Government taking concrete steps to deal with terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria in his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday said government of Pakistan is taking concrete steps to eliminate terrorism in the country adding that all member countries have confirmed their participation at highest political level in the ECO Summit will be preceded by senior officials and Foreign Ministers meetings.



He said the main theme of the Summit is connectivity for prosperity. He said it will discuss ways to enhance economic cooperation among member states.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has issued instructions to deal with the terrorists with absolute resolve, which our valiant Armed Forces and other Law Enforcement Agencies’ personnel are pursuing.

To a question, Nafees Zakaria said terrorism is a common enemy and affecting both Pakistan and Afghanistan. He emphasized that effective border management is imperative to stop cross border movement of terrorists.

He said Pakistan remains committed to peace and stability in Afghanistan. He stressed for working together in Quadrilateral Coordination Group for bringing lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Answering a question, he said issues between Pakistan and Afghanistan need to be addressed through constructive and positive engagements. He said decision regarding opening of Pak-Afghan border will be taken in due course of time. He said tendency of blame game should be avoided.

Replying a question, the Spokesman said Pakistan is biggest victim of terrorism and suffered hugely in terms of lives and economic losses. He said India must realize that peace in the region is also in the interest of India itself.

He said defenseless Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir continue to suffer from atrocities at the hands of Indian occupation forces. They have martyred 22 innocent Kashmiris in the first two months of 2017, which is condemnable. He pointed out that youngsters and children are constantly targeted with pellet guns.

He said entire Pakistani nation supports Kashmiris’ indigenous movement for self-determination and Government will continue to extend its moral, political, and diplomatic support to them till the resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC Resolutions.