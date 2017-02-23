Eight killed, several injured in Lahore blast

LAHORE: At least Eight people were killed while more than 20 others were left injured according to rescue sources after an electric generator blasted in Lahore here on Thursday.

According to the details, electric generator blast occurred in DHA’s Z block commercial area near scores of eateries. Rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after the blast.

The injured were being shifted to General hospital.

Punjab government’s official Twitter account confirmed the blast due to electric generator.