Army Chief holds meeting with corps commanders of Punjab province

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa held an important meeting with all Corps Commanders of Punjab province on Wednesday.

Security matters were reviewed besides making important decisions in the meeting also attended by Director General (DG) Punjab Rangers and heads of intelligence agencies, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said in his latest statement. ISPR