30 suspects apprehended in Karachi combing operation

KARACHI: At least 30 suspects were arrested by the police during its combing operation, launched in the areas adjacent to Karachi Central jail.



The police conducted combing operation in Ghosia Colony, Old Sabzi Mandi and other areas adjacent to Central Jail in the wee hours of Thursday. Police verified the identity of the suspects through biometric verification system. Few Afghan citizens were also arrested in the search operation.

Police sealed entrance and exit points and conducted door to door search operation in the areas adjacent to Central Jail. Above 200 police personnel and officers took part in the combing operation.