RAJANPUR: A woman among 14 proclaimed offenders belonging to various banned outfits surrender before the security forces on Wednesday.

Police said that 14 POs along with a woman surrendered their arms to police in Rajanpur.

The surrendered POs vowed not to support anti-stated elements again. They expressed regret over their anti-state activities in the past and pledged to remain loyal to country in future. They said they were misguided by the enemies of the country.