Two killed in Dera Bugti landmine blast

DERA BUGTI: At least two people were killed and another seriously injured in a landmine blast here on Tuesday.

Levies sources said unidentified miscreants had planted landmine by roadside in Pir Koh area of Dera Bugti. The landmine exploded with big bang when foot of a passerby struck it.

Two pedestrians were killed in the blast and another was critically wounded. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The security forces cordoned off the area after the explosion and launched search operation for the miscreants. INP