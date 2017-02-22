Two baggage scanners installed at Rawalpindi railway station

RAWALPINDI: Installation of baggage-scanning machines at major railway stations has been intensified on the instruction of Minister for Railway Khwaja Saad Rafique in order to prevent booking of illegal and explosive material.

Two luggage scanners have started working at Rawalpindi Railway Station to check explosive material. One luggage scanner had been installed to check the passengers luggage while the other at cargo terminal.

After going through the scanner, the luggage would have a security-clearance tag. The basic aim is to provide safe and sound atmosphere to the passengers.

Eleven major railway stations including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta would have scanners in phases.