Turkish military lifts headscarf ban for female officers, non-commissioned and cadets

ANKARA: Turkey on Wednesday lifted a ban on wearing headscarf for cadets, women officers and non-commissioned officers of the military.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are the last institution which has lifted the ban.

Under the Ministry of National Defense’s new uniform regulation, now non-commissioned, female officers and cadets of Turkish army, navy and air force now can wear headscarves under their caps or berets matching with their respective uniforms. Besides, students at military schools can also wear headscarf after the removal of this ban.

The new uniform regulation will be effective after the Official Gazette formally publish it.

Last year in November, the Turkish military had removed a ban on headscarf for women civilian personnel.

Also, male civilians serving the Turkish military were allowed to grow beard and not to wear a tie during summer season.