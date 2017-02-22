TTP men along with suicide bomber killed in encounter: SSP Malir

KARACHI: Eight alleged terrorists including an 11-year-old plausible suicide bomber were killed in an encounter with police early Wednesday morning in the limits of Malir police station here.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP- Malir), Rao Anwar, sharing details of the incident with the media, said it was an intelligence based action leading to an encounter with terrorists allegedly involved in target killing, kidnapping for ransom and also attacking police and other law enforcing agencies of the country.

The raid was said to be conducted at a house located near Bakra Piri area off Malir City during which a rifle, repeater, six pistols, a lap top and IED material were also recovered from the possession of the alleged terrorists.

Only two of those killed could be identified, said S.S.P. Rao Anwar mentioning that they included TTP – Karachi Chief, Gul Zaman, who originally hailed from Tank (KPK) and had also served as TTP Chief for Tank.

“Those killed included Gul Zaman, the TTP chief of Karachi besides Taj Mohammad alias Lala and also an 11 year old boy presumably a suicide bomber,” said the senior police officer.

The identified terrorists were said to be also involved in killing of doctors and other prominent people belonging to a certain sect.