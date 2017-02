KARACHI: At least three robbers were killed and arms recovered in police encounter on Wednesday morning.

Police said that on a tip-off it approached a 3-member gang of robbers engaged in looting the citizens in Quaidabad area of the metropolis city Karachi.

Upon sight of police, the robbers started firing and tried to flee which led to an encounter.

In retaliatory firing of police all the three robbers were killed and arms and looted valuables were recovered from their possession.