Three FC men injured in Hub blast

HUB: Three Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were injured when unknown terrorists targetted their vehicle by a roadside bomb blast here on Tuesday.

Security sources said that unidentified miscreants had planted a bomb by roadside at Sakran Road near Noorani Hotel in Hub. The bomb exploded when a vehicle of security forces were passing by the scene.

The vehicle was damaged in the explosion resulting in injuries to three FC men who were shifted to local hospital from where they were referred to Karachi. The security personnel cordoned off the area of the blast, collected the evidences and search operation was also conducted but no arrests could be made. INP