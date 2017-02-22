Six civilians martyred in terrorists attack on local court in Charsadda; Three suicide bombers killed

CHARSADDA: Alert policemen prevented a major terror bid Tuesday as three suicide bombers stormed a local court in Tangi Bazaar at 11.35 AM but in the exchange of firing six people lost their lives while 20 others were injured, police, hospital and rescue officials said.

Speaking to the media, DIG Police Mardan, Ijaz said that three terrorists tried to enter the premises. The first terrorists detonated his suicide vest near the gate of the court. The other two terrorists were shot dead by the police in an exchange of fire.

According to the DIG a major tragedy was prevented when the terrorists were stopped from entering the court.

Khan explained that probably there were four militants; however, the police found three dead bodies of terrorists.

Among the six martyred, the DIG noted, is a lawyer as well while others were civilians including aged and children. The police official stressed that there is a rush in the court and surrounding areas at this time of the morning, which is why the attack could have been worse.

Condemning the blast, Khan commented that security forces will try their best to find the person or group facilitating these attacks, and will make sure that they are presented in the court of law. He said they had local information that terrorists might attack the courts.

Security forces have cordoned off the area while a bomb disposal squad and Army’s quick response contingent also reached the spot.

Emergency was declared in Tangi, Charsadda and Peshawar hospitals as the injured were shifted to Tangi hospital.

Police sources said that as Tangi is adjacent to Mohmand Agency, militants sneak into the agency first and then into the adjoining areas. They said certain TTP leaders belong to the Mohmand Agency. Provincial Health Minister Shehram Tarkai said medical facilities are available and an emergency has been declared to meet the eventuality.

Eye witnesses said that a large number of lawyers and litigants climbed the walls of the court premises for their safety. Eyewitnesses say the remains of the bombers were lying on the roadside along with their explosives and ammunition.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shaukat Yousafzai said according to his information the militants had come from Mohmand Agency. “Security institutions are alert in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Yousafzai said.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has condemned the blast and expressed condolences with the bereaved families. He said terrorists would be eliminated from the Pakistani soil. He said the government is steadfast and cannot be scared of such attacks.

He lauded the role of Police and other institutions for foiling the major terror bid.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman PPP has condemned the blast and expressed condolences with the bereaved families.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauded security forces response to Charsadda Blast. First tier Police response has saved many lives, he said. He also shared grief with the relatives over loss of lives.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao also condemned the blast and condoled with the bereaved families. INP