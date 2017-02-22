Shariah Court declares test-tube babies ‘legal and legitimate’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Shariah Court on Tuesday declared test-tube babies ‘legal’ for married couple besides recommending strict penalties over births via modern procedure for unmarried couple.

Chief Justice of Federal Shariah Court, Riaz Ahmed Khan, led three-member bench provided a 22-page verdict of a case of debatable issue of births through adopting modern scientific procedure of test-tube babies.

Married couples were asked to adopt modern procedures and equipment to get babies, the verdict stated it as ‘legitimate’. Moreover, the Shariah Court directed the government to complete legislation for test-tube babies till August 15, 2017.

The court ordered implementation of strict penalties if violation of the ruling was found by any person or doctor which went against principles of Quran and Sunnah. The verdict was given under Article 203-D to adopt the procedure after a full review over the modern techniques for test-tube births.

It is noteworthy to mention here that In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a complex series of procedures used to treat fertility or genetic problems and assist with the conception of a child.

However, several clerics of different school of thoughts raised questions over its legalisation and legitimacy under principles of Islam.