PM leaves for Turkey to attend HLSCC meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday left here for Turkey’s capital Ankara to participate in the 5th Session of the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Begum Kalsoom Nawaz, Minister for Petroleum Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir and PM’s Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi.

“The Prime Minister’s visit to Turkey and the convening of the 5th Session of HLSCC would further deepen the time-tested, unparalleled and historic ties between the two brotherly countries and would impart a strong impetus to their flourishing cooperation in diverse fields,” a Foreign Office statement said issued here.

The Prime Minister along with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will co-chair the HLSCC meeting.

A Joint Declaration will be issued at the conclusion of the meeting and a number of Agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed.

The Prime Minister will hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on bilateral, regional and international issues.

The Prime Minister will also visit the Turkish Parliament to reaffirm Pakistan’s unequivocal support and solidarity with the Government and people of Turkey against the failed coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016.