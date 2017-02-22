Pallet victim succumbs to his injuries in IoK

ISLAMABAD: A boy hit by pellets fired by India troops has succumbed to his injuries after battling for life for more than six months.

The boy, Waseem Ahmad Thoker, of Kulgam was critically injured when Indian troops had fired pellets on peaceful protesters in Mirhama area in August, last year, KMS reported.

He had received over three hundred pellets and succumbed to his injuries last night.

With the death of Waseem Ahmad Thoker, the death toll in the ongoing mass uprising has risen to 120. The uprising was triggered by the extra-judicial killing of popular youth leader, Burhan Wani, on July 8, 2016.

Meanwhile, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth during a siege and search operation in Keri area of Rajouri district, today.

On the other hand, anti-India protests continued on the second consecutive day, today, in Saderkoot Bala area of Bandi poradistrict.

Residents of the area talking to media men said that Indian Army personnel barged into the houses, beat up the in mates and damaged the property during nocturnal raids.—APP