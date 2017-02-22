Pakistan among top 10 destinations to travel

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is among the top 10 places to travel, according to Cassie De Pecol, the first person to have travelled all 196 countries on the planet.

According to a private news channel, Pecol, who comes from Connecticut in US, has become the envy of all the people who enjoy travelling.

She shared a list with Telegraph of 10 places she thinks everyone must visit in their lifetime and Pakistan came on #5.

Speaking about the why people should travel to Pakistan, she wrote “To get a true sense of raw, authentic Asian culture, and for the food.”

Earlier, she also shared her love for the country on a social media.

“My time here in Pakistan has just begun and has been one of the many wonderfully educational and culturally enriching experiences.

Don’t judge by its colour or a country by the media,” she wrote in an Instagram post.